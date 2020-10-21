TigerDetails - Listen Live: Ed Orgeron talks South Carolina with fans on weekly radio show

LSU returns to the field Saturday against South Carolina.

All eyes will be on a defense promised to be much improved following an unexpected bye week and — barring a "miraculous" late-week recovery by Myles Brennan — a pair of true freshmen quarterbacks preparing for their first action.

Coach Ed Orgeron returns to T.J. Ribs on Acadiana Thruway on Wednesday for his weekly 7 p.m. radio show to discuss those topics and more.

As always, fans will have the opportunity to ask questions in person, as well as via the phone or Twitter.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.