Some vehicles are already being loaded for Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The heavily hyped remix of 2011's "Game of the Century" is now less than three days from kickoff.

And fans will have the opportunity to pick Ed Orgeron's brain Wednesday evening as the LSU coach participates in his weekly radio show at 7 p.m. from T.J. Ribs.

The Tigers (8-0, 4-0), No. 1 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the new College Football Playoff rankings, is set to visit SEC West rival Alabama (8-0, 5-0), No. 2 and No. 3 on those same lists, respectively.

LSU hasn't beaten the Crimson Tide since Nov. 5,, 2011, in the same Bryant-Denny Stadium — the last time the nation saw the AP's top two teams meet in the regular season.

But Heisman front-running quarterback Joe Burrow and company appear better equipped to compete and potentially end that drought than maybe any of their predecessors.

Listen live to Orgeron discuss the Tigers' preparation, mindset and approach to turning the Tide, and check back later for a few of the highlights.