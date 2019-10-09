The biggest challenge of the season thus far for a pair of heated SEC rivals is set for a cool 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night.

No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0) visits No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0) in a matchup that has garnered a wide range of trash talk and animosity from a pair of teams and, in particular, fan bases that clearly don't care much for one another.

And Ed Orgeron is set Wednesday for his weekly radio show, at 7 p.m. at T.J. Ribs, in which he'll answer questions from some of those very purple-and-gold faithful.

Don't miss this week's broadcast, as the Tigers' coach touches upon the highly anticipated showdown and updates listeners live and through the airwaves on the status of his team entering the contest.

Listen live, and check back later for a few of the highlights.