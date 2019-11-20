LSU returned to work with what players called an honest "Tell the Truth Monday" this week after an up-and-down defeat of Ole Miss.

The No. 1 Tigers (10-0, 6-0) earned just their fourth 10-0 start behind an impressive first half for Heisman-frontrunning quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense.

But the defense struggled badly to contain the Rebels' rushing attack and raised some concerns in the context of LSU's lofty big-picture goals.

Fans will have their opportunity to pick coach Ed Orgeron's brain about the trip to Oxford, Miss., as well as the season as a whole and this Saturday's return home to host Arkansas.

The Tigers enter the weekend as heavy favorites in the rivalry matchup against a Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6) program that has already fired its coach.

Check out what Orgeron has to say about the status of his team and his expectations for the weekend.

The coach takes to the airwaves at 7 p.m.

Listen live to the broadcast if you can't make the trip to T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway, and check back later for a few of the highlights.