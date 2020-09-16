TigerDetails - Listen live: LSU coach Ed Orgeron hosts first radio show of the 2020 season

Another sign that football season in Baton Rouge has arrived will hit the air waves live Wednesday evening from T.J. Ribs.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will join host Chris Blair for the first episode of the coach's weekly show at 7 p.m.

And a national championship in January, followed by a most unusual offseason and now a talented team just 10 days from its season opener against Mississippi State should provide no shortage of topics to cover.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.