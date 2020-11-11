TigerDetails - Listen Live: LSU coach Ed Orgeron hosts weekly radio show at 7 p.m.

LSU will be idle for a third Saturday in the past five, with its next opponent still potentially in flux.

The Tigers' scheduled home game against Alabama was officially postponed by the SEC on Tuesday, as one of the conference's four matchups now wiped from Saturday's schedule because of the impact of COVID-19.

Coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that the number of quarantined players because of contact-tracing accounts for more of his team's absences than actual positive tests and that he remains optimistic for a return to the field Nov. 21.

But whether LSU heads to Fayetteville, Ark., for its road game at Arkansas as scheduled or potentially hosts Alabama and visits the Razorbacks at a later date may be the bigger question, as the league continues to evaluate the best route to as complete a regular season as possible.

For certain, though, is Orgeron's return to T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway at 7 p.m. Wednesday for his weekly radio show with host Chris Blair.

Fans will have the opportunity to ask the coach about his team's status midway through the season and how he expects the rest of the schedule to unfold.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.