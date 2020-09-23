TigerDetails - Listen live: LSU coach Ed Orgeron previews Mississippi State, new season

An offseason of uncertainty will provide its first glimpses at live action Saturday.

LSU, with its historic roster turnover, and Mississippi State, with its eccentric new coach and staff, kick off an SEC season many questioned just six weeks ago would happen at all.

And coach Ed Orgeron will preview all the major storylines and field questions from fans Wednesday about his Tigers' outlook, as well as the matchup with the Bulldogs.

Orgeron will join host Chris Blair for the second episode of their weekly coach's show at 7 p.m. from T.J. Ribs on Acadiana Thruway.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.