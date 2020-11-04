TigerDetails - Listen Live: LSU coach Ed Orgeron recaps Auburn loss with fans entering bye

LSU turned the calendar to November and the second half of its season this week with more questions than answers.

The Tigers (2-3) suffered a disappointing 48-11 loss at Auburn (4-2) on Saturday for its most lopsided defeat in the history of the series, as well as to any opponent since 1996 and to any unranked opponent since the inception of the AP poll in 1936.

Ed Orgeron and company will have a bye week to try to clean up their many shortcomings before hosting No. 2 Alabama (6-0).

But, first, fans will have the opportunity to pick the coach's brain Wednesday during his weekly radio show.

Orgeron and host Chris Blair will broadcast live from T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway, starting at 7 p.m, with questions and comments welcome in person, on the phone or via Twitter.

Listen to the show live on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, or tune in online here.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.