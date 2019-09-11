One program in the nation has beaten a top-10 opponent thus far this season.

And its head coach will take the air Wednesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the marquee victory, look ahead to what's next and answer questions from fans.

Ed Orgeron will host his third weekly radio show from T.J. Ribs of the young season, which now includes his No. 4 LSU team's 45-38 win at then-No. 9 Texas (1-1) and now turns to his alma mater in Northwestern State (0-2).

The weekend was full of off-field chatter and controversy between the two schools and their fanbases and a historic passing performance by the Tigers (2-0).

Certainly plenty to talk about for the coach.

Listen live as Orgeron runs through the topics and answers questions from fans, and check back later for a few of the highlights.