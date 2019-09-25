LSU has reached its first of two bye weeks this season a perfect 4-0.

And coach Ed Orgeron will have an opportunity Wednesday to discuss with fans the most recent 66-38 victory at Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) as well as the hot start as a whole.

The No. 4 Tigers (4-0, 1-0) have been arguably the nation's top offense, but have weathered some mixed reviews on defense in the meantime.

Several key players are now sidelined with injury, and former starter Ed Ingram has officially rejoined the team after being cleared of lingering legal allegations.

Orgeron will likely touch on all of these topics and more for his fifth weekly radio show of the season, broadcasted live from T.J. Ribs.

Listen live, and check back later for a few of the highlights.