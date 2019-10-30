The much-anticipated matchup is upon us — kind of.

No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0) and No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0) are now next up on one another's schedules Nov. 9, following a bye this weekend.

Coaches Ed Orgeron and Nick Saban have both commented this week about the importance of focusing on themselves before beginning to discuss their next opponent with the players.

But preparation for the battle of SEC West rivals once again ranked atop the AP Poll are, in some capacity, undeniably underway.

Orgeron takes to the airwaves at 7 p.m. Wednesday for his weekly radio show.

The Tigers' leader will chat with coach Chris Blair, as well as fielding questions from fans, about the great season thus far and what lies next.

Listen live to the broadcast if you can't make the trip to T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway, and check back later for a few of the highlights.