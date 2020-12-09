TigerDetails - Listen Live: Orgeron fields fan questions between Bama loss, Florida trip

LSU couldn't even completely turn its page from a lopsided loss to Alabama to a make-up trip to a hungry Florida bunch without additional turmoil reaching the headlines this week.

Ed Orgeron has fielded more questions regarding the future of star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and the state of the program thus far than about the Gators.

And fans will have an opportunity to pick the coach's brain further Wednesday evening as he hosts his weekly radio show at 7 p.m. live from T.J. Ribs on Acadian Thruway.

Orgeron confirmed Wednesday morning that Gilbert has opted out of the remainder of this season, but said he hopes to have the Marietta, Ga., back for 2021.

He will join host Chris Blair for the broadcast to talk about the 55-17 struggle agains the No. 1 Crimson Tide (9-0) and the trip to No. 6 Florida (8-1), as well as some other topics in between.

And check back for notable information the coach shares about the game and the season.