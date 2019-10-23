Another week, another top-10 matchup.

No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0) will host No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The highly anticipated matchup of SEC West foes is just the nation's fifth between top-10 opponents thus far this season — and first since the higher-ranked Tigers topped then-No. 7 Florida (7-1, 4-1) in the same stadium less than two weeks ago.

LSU, No. 6 at the time, also traveled to Austin, Texas, in Week 2 to beat then-No. 9 Texas (5-2).

No other program has beaten multiple top-10 teams thus far this season.

And No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 4-0) awaits after next week's bye.

Ed Orgeron touches base with fans at 7 p.m. Wednesday on his weekly radio show.

And the coach figures to touch upon how his Tigers have played thus far, including this past week's 36-13 victory at Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3), as well as what lies ahead.

Listen here, and check back for a few of the highlights.