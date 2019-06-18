The nation's highest paid assistant took some time to discuss his philosophy and what to expect from the Tigers' defense in 2019. Aranda also discusses recruiting, stating that “It was hit or miss,” before stating "We’re not missing too much anymore. You can thank Devin White for that.”

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has built quite the reputation during his collegiate coaching career.

Aranda joined T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta on Off The Bench for an information packed 19-minutes of audio.

To listen to the interview CLICK HERE