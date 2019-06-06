Listen: Major Burns joins the Pod of Geauxld Podcast
New LSU commitment Major Burns joined the Pod of Geauxld Podcast to discuss his verbal pledge.
Burns answered questions regarding the LSU staff, the Tigers' history of defensive backs, what team he is most excited about suiting up against and more.
To listen CLICK HERE
