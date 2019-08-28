LSU is finally just days away from opening the 2019 season against Georgia Southern.

And Ed Orgeron will begin his slate of weekly radio shows at 7 p.m. Wednesday to preview the game and season.

The coach will discuss the team's status at the same time each week from T.J. Ribs, including answering pressing questions from fans in person and via the phone.

The Tigers and Eagles are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Ed Orgeron Radio Show (Aug. 28)