The game-week jawing between LSU and Texas has been impressive for two national-brand programs that have faced just once in the past 55 years.

And Wednesday evening provided Tigers fans an opportunity to pick the brain of their head coach with the major matchup fast approaching.

Ed Orgeron hosted his second weekly radio show of the young season at 7 p.m. from T.J. Ribs in Baton Rouge.

The coach brushed aside questions regarding the Longhorns' "DBU" shirts and discussed a variety of topics, such as top players in the opener, freshman linebacker Donte Starks' potential to make an impact later this season and plans on how to utilize the running backs moving forward.

No. 6 LSU (1-0) rolled past Georgia Southern, 55-3, in its opener with the much anticipated "new offense" on display early and often.

No. 9 Texas (1-0) meanwhile took care of Louisiana Tech in its own convincing fashion, 45-14.

The first top-10 meeting ever in the regular season between Southeastern Conference and Big 12 opponents is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Darrell K. Royal Stadium in Austin, Texas on ABC.

Listen back to the show to hear everything Orgeron had to say, now less than 72 hours out.

