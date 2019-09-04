What LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to say about matchup vs. No. 10 Texas | Radio
The game-week jawing between LSU and Texas has been impressive for two national-brand programs that have faced just once in the past 55 years.
And Wednesday evening provided Tigers fans an opportunity to pick the brain of their head coach with the major matchup fast approaching.
Ed Orgeron hosted his second weekly radio show of the young season at 7 p.m. from T.J. Ribs in Baton Rouge.
The coach brushed aside questions regarding the Longhorns' "DBU" shirts and discussed a variety of topics, such as top players in the opener, freshman linebacker Donte Starks' potential to make an impact later this season and plans on how to utilize the running backs moving forward.
No. 6 LSU (1-0) rolled past Georgia Southern, 55-3, in its opener with the much anticipated "new offense" on display early and often.
No. 9 Texas (1-0) meanwhile took care of Louisiana Tech in its own convincing fashion, 45-14.
The first top-10 meeting ever in the regular season between Southeastern Conference and Big 12 opponents is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Darrell K. Royal Stadium in Austin, Texas on ABC.
Listen back to the show to hear everything Orgeron had to say, now less than 72 hours out.
Here are a couple notes regarding the matchup:
Defending Longhorns' passing attack
"I think these guys are gonna be fired up for the challenge. They know that they're playing against an excellent receiving corps: big guys, fast guys. We have to cover 'em. We have to go man up on 'em sometimes. We have to go zone. I know (defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) has a good plan, and these guys are gonna answer the challenge. But we have to get a good pass rush. We can't let the quarterback sit back there with all the time that he needs. It's gonna take all 11 to stop this offense."
Orgeron on Texas RB Keontay Ingram
"We recruited Keontay, so I know him very well. Great young man, solid back. Reminds me of Darrell Williams, that type of back. Maybe a little bit faster. Solid. Will run inside. Can run outside. Good pass-protector. Hard to tackle."
Texas defense
"Fast. Really fast at linebacker. Caden Sterns is one of the best safeties we're gonna see. Obviously we have a great safety. Outstanding tall linebackers with speed. Good rushers up front. They look like an NFL team. These guys are big, fast and physical. Very strong at the point of attack."
Turnover battle
"It's so critical, especially on the road. We have to win the turnover battle. I want to give kudos to our team. Georgia Southern was plus-22 in the turnover ratio (last season), and we beat 'em plus-2, so that was a great job by our coaching staff and our team. We're gonna have to cause turnovers. We're gonna have to take care of the football. Especially in critical positions and critical times on the field."