The Tigers needed a series victory against one of the top teams in the country. LSU responded with a solid overall performance by taking two of three games from the Razorbacks, the top team in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference.

Were it not for a bullpen meltdown by Nick Bush on Friday, the Tigers could have really enjoyed a big weekend – a three-game sweep of Arkansas. By winning two games, LSU improved its SEC record to .500 at 12-12. The Tigers’ overall record is a rather mediocre 28-20.

In addition, LSU’s RPI did not improve drastically by winning the series against the Hogs. Taking two of three games at home simply will not drive up the RPI even when the opponent is a top-ten team.

So, the Tigers’ RPI entering their game Wednesday against McNeese State at The Box (6:30 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network) is a NCAA tournament bubble-like No. 51. LSU cannot afford many slip ups during the final eight regular-season games and the SEC tournament.

“I told the players to quit worrying about the RPI,” Tigers coach Paul Mainieri said. “The RPI baffles me. If we take care of business in the next eight games like I think we can do and then in the SEC tournament, we won’t have to worry about our RPI.”

The Tigers received contributions from quite a few players in the series-victory against Arkansas. The top five batters in the lineup – Beau Jordan, Antoine Duplantis, Austin Bain, Daniel Cabrera and Zach Watson – each had at least four hits. Those five players were a combined 23-for-56 (.411) over the weekend.

The pitching staff’s ERA was an average 4.00 – the same number posted by the three starters as well as the bullpen. But, most of the Razorbacks’ damage came in two innings off relievers Bush and Caleb Gilbert. The Hogs scored half of their 14 series runs in two innings.

Bush made two appearances – getting no outs in one of them. He was charged with five runs and seven hits in two innings. Gilbert got no outs in his one outing. AJ Labas was the only pitcher to deliver a quality start in the series. However, both Zack Hess and Ma’Khail Hilliard kept LSU in position to win.

Labas allowed one run and four hits in his first SEC start. The pitching stars of the weekend were Todd Peterson and Matthew Beck, neither of whom had thrown well at all in the past couple of weeks. Peterson had an impressive one-inning save. Beck threw three scoreless innings for his first career save.

“I stay positive with the players,” Mainieri said. “I keep working with them. They must believe that better days are ahead. My goal is to keep improving. It is all part of the development of our team. Attention all goes to ball now. School is done. It is all ball now.”

Despite winning this series against Arkansas, the Tigers still have little margin for error as regards reaching the NCAA tournament. LSU has a magic number of three to qualify for the SEC tournament. A combination of three LSU victories and Missouri losses does the job.

However, the Tigers are in a group of teams all wanting to end the regular season with a 16-14 conference record. A winning SEC mark usually guarantees a spot in a regional tournament. Only Florida has eclipsed the 16-win plateau. Georgia needs one victory, while Arkansas is two victories away.

Three teams simply need to split their remaining conference games to reach 16 victories – Auburn, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Like LSU, Texas A&M must win four of their final six conference games to get to 16 victories.

Then, there are four teams who need to have big finishes in the regular season to go 16-14 in the SEC. Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are five victories shy, while Tennessee must win all six of their games. Missouri and Alabama, LSU’s opponent this weekend, are the two bottom teams now.

“The stage is set for us to do something spectacular,” Mainieri said. “If we have that something in us, we’ll do it. If we do not have that something in us, we’ll take it like a man and get ready for next season.”

Infielder Josh Smith will be unavailable for the games this week against McNeese and Alabama. Pitcher Nick Storz is scheduled to pitch an inning or two against the Cowboys on Wednesday. Gilbert will be the starting pitcher against McNeese.





Here is the remaining conference schedule for each SEC team.

EASTERN DIVISION

Florida (18-6): Georgia, at Mississippi State

Georgia (15-9): at Florida, Arkansas

South Carolina (13-11): Missouri, at Texas A&M

Kentucky (11-13): Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (11-13): at Tennessee, Kentucky

Tennessee (10-14): Vanderbilt, at Missouri

Missouri (9-15): at South Carolina, Tennessee





WESTERN DIVISION

Arkansas (14-10): Texas A&M, at Georgia

Auburn (13-11): at Ole Miss, LSU

Ole Miss (13-11): Auburn, at Alabama

LSU (12-12): Alabama, at Auburn

Texas A&M (12-12): at Arkansas, South Carolina

Mississippi State (11-13): at Kentucky, Florida

Alabama (6-18): at LSU, Ole Miss