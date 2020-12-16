TigerDetails - Live updates: Early Signing Period

The three-day early signing period for the class of 2021 is off and running with most of LSU's commitments or targets expected to sign with schools between today.

The Tigers have 19 public commitments and three won't sign today: Raesjon Davis, JoJo Earle and Khari Gee.

As it stands, the Tigers are looking to ink 16 signatures from commitments with Florida DL Keanu Koht being a question mark as Alabama is pushing late. Koht is signing early Wednesday so it won't take long to find out his intentions.

Other targets to monitor: Maason Smith, Armoni Goodwin, Damarius McGhee, Navonteque Strong, Malik Nabers, Tristan Leigh and Logan Diggs.

Follow along with this post all day as we update throughout the day.