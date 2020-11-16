TigerDetails - Live updates from Ed Orgeron's 12:30 p.m. press conference

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media at 12:30 p.m. CT on Monday via Zoom.

The Tigers take on Arkansas Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

With the bye week followed by a small COVID-19 outbreak, LSU hasn't played a game since the Oct. 31 loss to Auburn.

Be sure to follow along HERE for the latest from Orgeron on Arkansas, players returning from COVID quarantine and the USA Today report on LSU mishandling sexual assault allegations.