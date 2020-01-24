Lloyd Cushenberry has had a dreamlike two weeks.

The Tigers capped a 15-0 season with a National Championship on Jan. 13 followed by several days of celebrating, trying to decide if he'd forego his senior season, a trip to the White House and a championship parade in Baton Rouge.

The former Tigers' center is now partaking in the Reese's Senior Bowl this week in hopes to showcase his talents to NFL GMs, coaches and scouts.

“It’s been the goal since I was 8-years old to play on the high college level and move on to the NFL,” Cushenberry told WWL Radio. “So I felt like this week was a great opportunity to get people to know who I am what I’m about. And a great opportunity to showcase my talents.”

Cushenberry started 28 straight games over his final two seasons leading the Tigers to a 25-3 mark over that span. He was given the honor of wearing jersey No. 18, or in his case, a patch on his jersey.

LSU is represented by Cushenberry, offensive guard Damien Lewis, long snapper Blake Ferguson and tight end Stephen Sullivan.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and will air on NFL Network.