Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 08:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Loaded U-High focused on historical significance of 2018 (w/ videos)

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails.com
Staff

For all the margins of victory and college signees, University Lab sees its path to history much more simply.A second straight state title would make this highly touted group of Cubs the first in t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}