Loaded U-High focused on historical significance of 2018 (w/ videos)
For all the margins of victory and college signees, University Lab sees its path to history much more simply.A second straight state title would make this highly touted group of Cubs the first in t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news