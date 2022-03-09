Long ball drives LSU to midweek victory

A two-run home run by Gavin Dugas and a solo home run by Jacob Berry were all the offense the LSU Tigers needed Wednesday night in a 6-3 victory over McNeese at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (10-3) got on the scoreboard first in the second inning. Shortstop Jordan Thompson led off the inning by reaching on an error and Dugas followed with an opposite field two-run blast, his first of the season to make it 2-0 LSU.

Held scoreless until the seventh inning, the Tigers added an insurance run when right-fielder Jacob Berry smacked his team-leading sixth home run, a solo shot, into the right field stands, making it 3-1.



