Mainieri just knew it was a long distance from Baton Rouge. Corvallis (Ore.), the home of Oregon State, will be where the Tigers will be heading Wednesday for a NCAA tournament baseball regional which will begin two days later.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri was not even sure the exact location of the state of Oregon.

LSU, the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional, will face San Diego State from the Mountain West conference in a first-round game Friday afternoon. Oregon State, the No. 3 national seed, will take on Northwestern State in the other opening-round game Friday night.

“This will be my first time in the state of Oregon,” said Mainieri following the announcement of the tournament bracket Monday morning. “There is nothing easy about any regional. This one will be challenging first because of the transportation involved getting there.

“I hope we can get a charter, so we do not have to take two flights. I don’t want to be traveling all day Wednesday. I want to get there, so we can practice Wednesday. We are a tired team right now. We’ll take (Monday) off and practice Tuesday.”

A week ago when LSU left for the Southeastern Conference tournament, it was no lock to be in a NCAA regional. But, the Tigers won four of six games at Hoover (Ala.) and advanced all the way to Sunday’s tournament championship game where lost 9-1 to Ole Miss.

“By winning as much as we did at Hoover, it sent us right into a national-seed regional,” Mainieri said. “But, everybody in the NCAA tournament is good. They all are championship teams.

“I coached six years against San Diego State when I was at Air Force and they have a good program. They recruit a lot of players from southern California. I am not thinking about Oregon State now.”

The Tigers won as many games away from home last week as they had during the entire regular season. LSU was 4-15 away from The Box in the regular season before going 4-2 at Hoover.

“I think what happened last week can turn it around for us on the road,” Mainieri said. “If you look at it, everybody struggled on the road this year. Only three SEC teams had a winning record in all games on the road – Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia.

“It is hard to play on the road. You have to be better than the other team on that day. This will be a new adventure for us. Sometimes, a nice change of pace helps. I think the players will embrace it and play like they have nothing to lose.”

Oregon State had its season ended by LSU at the College World Series last June. The Tigers took two of three games from the Beavers to win their bracket at Omaha. Oregon State (44-10-1) finished second to Stanford in the Pac-12 Conference this year.

San Diego State (39-19) was runner-up to Nevada in the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs won three straight games in the conference tournament, including a 14-5 victory over UNLV in the title game.

Northwestern State tied with Houston Baptist for third place in the Southland Conference. The Demons (37-22) went 4-0 in the league tournament, including a 7-5 victory against UNO in the championship game. Northwestern State lost 9-5 to LSU at The Box earlier this month.

“I sure would hope that what happened in the SEC tournament will help us from a confidence standpoint,” Mainieri said. “It should help us from a bonding of the team standpoint. Also, from a pitching standpoint, some guys like Cam Sanders and Todd Peterson really emerged.

“This will be a hostile environment, especially if we are fortunate to play Oregon State,” Mainieri said. “I don’t care where we were going. I just don’t want to make it a habit of playing on the road in the regional. We’ll take it for one year and then work on getting back home next season.”









NCAA Corvallis RegionalJune 1-4, 2018

Corvallis, Ore. All Times Central and Subject to Change

Friday, June 1

Game 1, 3 p.m. CT, (2) LSU vs. (3) San Diego State, ESPNU

Game 2, 9:30 p.m. CT, (1) Oregon State vs. (4) Northwestern State, ESPNU

Saturday, June 2

Game 3, 3 p.m. CT, Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4, 10 p.m. CT, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday, June 3

Game 5, 2 p.m. CT, Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6, 8 p.m. CT, Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if nec.), 9 p.m. CT, Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6

NCAA Tournament Top 16 seeds

1. Florida (42-17)2. Stanford 3. Oregon St.4. Ole Miss5. Arkansas6. North Carolina7. Florida St.8. Georgia

9. Texas Tech (39-17)10. Clemson (45-14)11. Stetson (45-11)12. East Carolina (43-16)13. Texas (37-20)14. Minnesota (41-13)15. Coastal Carolina (42-17)

A complete bracket, including records and match-ups, can be found at the link below.

https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2018-05-27/2018-ncaa-baseball-championship-di-selections-announced

And interactive bracket is updated as well: https://www.ncaa.com/interactive-bracket/baseball/d1







