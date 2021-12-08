Longtime LSU coach Corey Raymond taking job at Florida under Billy Napier

Longtime LSU cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond is expected to leave LSU to join Billy Napier's staff at Florida, multiple sources confirmed to TigerDetails.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report. Zenitz reported that Raymond will be Florida's assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach.

The former LSU standout, who spent six years playing in the NFL, has been with the Tigers since 2012 and has coached numerous NFL players.

Raymond’s secondary has produced seven first team All-Americans during his time at LSU, a list that includes Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre’Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Grant Delpit (2018 and 2019) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019, 2020).

In addition, Delpit claimed the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

Under Raymond, LSU’s secondary has sent 14 players to the NFL Draft, including three first rounders – Adams and White (2017), and Eric Reid (2013), along with five second round picks that include Grant Delpit (2020), Kristen Fulton (2020), Donte Jackson (2019), Williams (2018) and Jalen Collins (2015).

Other LSU NFL Draft picks under Raymond’s watch include: cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (third round in 2013), cornerback Tharold Simon (fifth round in 2013), safety Jalen Collins (second round in 2015), cornerback Rashard Robinson (third round in 2016), safety Jalen Mills (seventh round in 2016), Donte Jackson (second round in 2018), and Greedy Williams (second round in 2019).

Most recently, defensive backs JaCoby Stevens (sixth round) and Kary Vincent Jr. (seventh round) both added their names to NFL rosters in the 2021 draft.

Of the 14 players that have been drafted under Raymond’s watch, 10 have started games in the NFL and four have appeared in the Pro Bowl.

Raymond’s primary focus for the past three years has been that of the cornerbacks and that unit has thrived under his watch. In 2020, LSU ranked No. 2 in the SEC in interceptions with 13 with true freshman Eli Ricks ranking No. 2 in the conference with four to his credit.

During LSU’s national championship season in 2019, Stingley Jr. led the SEC in interceptions with six and earned SEC Newcomer of the Year honors to go with his first team All-America awards. Stingley Jr. and Ricks are both preseason All-Americas in 2021 and the duo forms what is being called the best set of cornerbacks in college football.

In 2019, the Tigers, for the second straight season, led the SEC in interceptions with 17 and LSU ranked No. 2 in the league in pass efficiency defense, allowing opponents to complete just 50.7 percent of its passes – the best percentage in the league.

In 2018, Raymond continued the development of Williams, who earned first team All-America honors and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award. Raymond’s impact was also evident with the emergence of Fulton into one of the top cornerbacks in college football after sitting out the previous two years.

LSU led the SEC interceptions with 17 and ranked second in the league in pass defense efficiency in 2018. LSU was the only team in the SEC to hold opponents to less than 50 percent completion percentage for the season.

In 2017, LSU’s secondary featured a pair of second team All-Americans in Williams and Jackson. Williams had a breakout year with the Tigers in 2017, leading the SEC in interceptions (6) and finishing No. 2 in the conference in passes defended (17). As a unit, LSU allowed only 11 passing touchdowns, which was the second-lowest total in the SEC, and the Tigers were No. 2 in the league in pass efficiency defense.

In 2016, Raymond’s secondary allowed only nine passing touchdowns all season and ranked No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in yards per game at 197.2. White, who ranked No. 2 in the conference in passes defended with 16, along with Adams were both named first team All-SEC. For the second-straight year, Adams led all LSU defensive backs with 76 tackles.

LSU’s 2015 secondary featured Mills, a first team All-America selection despite missing the first five games of the season with a broken ankle. Mills was joined in the secondary by White and Adams, who were both second team All-SEC selections. Adams led all Tiger defensive backs with 67 tackles and four interceptions.

In 2014, LSU’s secondary featured another young, but talented group as the starting lineup included a true freshman, one sophomore, two juniors and a senior. The play of LSU’s secondary was prominent in the Tigers leading the SEC in total defense (316.8 yards per game), pass defense (164.2 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (101.6 rating). LSU allowed an SEC-best 10 passing touchdowns in 2014 and the Tigers were the only team in the league to hold teams to fewer than 200 completions.

LSU ranked No. 4 in the SEC in pass defense in 2013, allowing 197.5 yards per game. The Tigers limited opponents to 15 touchdown passes and ranked second in the league in yards allowed per attempt (6.4) and third in the conference in completion percentage at 56.0 percent.

In his first year back with the Tigers in 2012, Raymond coached safety Reid to first team All-America honors. Reid was later chosen No. 18 overall in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Starting cornerback Tharold Simon was picked in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

As a unit in 2012, LSU’s secondary, despite using a pair of first-time starters, combined for 15 interceptions and helped the Tigers rank No. 11 nationally in pass efficiency defense.

Raymond returned to LSU after spending the 2011 season as the secondary coach at Nebraska. In his one season with the Cornhuskers, Raymond coached a Nebraska secondary that featured the 2011 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in Alfonzo Dennard. Despite inheriting a group that lost four starters from the season before, including three NFL Draft picks, Raymond’s secondary helped Nebraska rank No. 18 in the nation in pass defense in 2011.

Prior to his one-year stay in Lincoln, Raymond served as the cornerbacks coach for two seasons at Utah State. Raymond’s top pupil at Utah State was that of Curtis Marsh, who earned All-WAC honors and later went on to become a third-round pick in the NFL Draft. Raymond served on the LSU staff for three years from 2006-08 before taking the job at Utah State.

During his three years on the LSU staff from 2006-08, Raymond was part of two BCS bowl victories, including a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the BCS National Championship. LSU’s defense ranked No. 3 nationally in both 2006 and 2007 as the Tigers combined to post a 23-4 record during that span.

Prior to joining the LSU staff in 2006, Raymond coached at the high school level for three years in his hometown of New Iberia. Raymond was the defensive coordinator at New Iberia High School in 2003 and then held the same position at Westgate High School in 2004-05.

Raymond was a three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers from 1989-91. He capped his LSU career with 185 tackles and eight interceptions. Following his career with the Tigers, Raymond spent six seasons in the NFL – three with the New York Giants and three with the Detroit Lions. In 90 games in the NFL, Raymond started 60 times and intercepted 11 passes to go with 258 tackles.