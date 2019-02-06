Longtime commitment Maurice Hampton skipped December's early signing period so he could celebrate his college decision with his Memphis University School teammates.

But on Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound star athlete officially joined LSU's 2019 signing class.

The four-star Hampton joins cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr., Cordale Flott and Raydarious Jones and safety Marcel Brooks in the Tigers' recruiting class.

LSU coaches Ed Orgeron and Paul Mainieri will now wait to see where the two-sport standout hears his name called in this summer's Major League Baseball draft