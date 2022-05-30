Longtime LSU commit Omarion Miller reopens recruitment

The longest-standing member of LSU's 2023 recruiting class has taken a step back to reevaluate his college decision.

Omarion Miller announced his decommitment and reopening of his recruiting process Monday via social media.

""I just completed my junior year of high school," the North Caddo standout wrote. "I committed to LSU a year ago. During that time, so many things have changed in the recruiting world. I have learned how instrumental building real relationships can be in this process. I have also realized that I need to know the details behind every opportunity provided to me.

"I am still extremely interested in LSU, yet I am also curious to learn about other programs and what they have to offer. With that said, I am decommitting from LSU and opening up my recruitment. Thanks to everyone for your support and understanding."

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound pass catcher exploded on the recruiting trail last spring on the heels of a breakout sophomore campaign and subsequent 7-on-7 season.

Miller picked up a childhood dream offer from LSU — coach Ed Orgeron and his staff at the time — during an impressive camp performance the first week of June when the NCAA reopened on-campus recruiting for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He committed within a matter of weeks.

But the home-state university made wholesale coaching changes this winter amid an offseason of major coaching movement nationally.

New coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers' new staff now hold five 2023 commitments beginning with St. Louis, Mo., tight end Mac Markway in late March.

Union Parish running back Trey Holly, who announced his decision May 15, is the lone in-state pledge of the bunch.

LSU also holds commitments from a trio of out-of-state defensive backs in Michael Daugherty (Buford, Ga.), Ryan Yaites (Denton, Texas) and Daylen Austin (Long Beach, Calif.).