News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 11:20:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at the 2021 LSU Recruiting Board: Quarterbacks

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
Publisher/Analyst
@JimmyDetail

LSU signed two quarterbacks in the 2020 class and are looking to add at least one more in 2021. That number is likely to be one signee, especially if the Tigers land one of their top targets. The T...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}