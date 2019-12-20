Rivals recently dropped their 2021 Rivals250 rankings and there are a slew of LSU targets making the list.

Louisiana found five of its six Rivals 250 prospects in the Rivals100, led by Terrebonne defensive tackle prospect Maason Smith, who checked in at No. 10 overall. Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton checks in at No. 53 overall, followed by Lafayette Christian Academy athlete Sage Ryan at No. 61, John Ehret safety Kaine Williams at No. 92 and Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas at No. 96 overall.

There's quite the gap from Brian Thomas' No. 96 ranking to Louisiana's last member of the Rivals250 in Karr wide receiver Destyn Pazon, who checks in at No. 250.



