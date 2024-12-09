Looking back at the LSU Tigers' 2023 recruiting class

About two years ago, the LSU Tigers signed the No. 5 overall class in the 2023 Rivals recruiting rankings. They only had one five-star, but 18 four-stars and a whole lot of Louisiana talent helped them round out the top-five, which also included Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ohio State. It was Brian Kelly's first real recruiting class at LSU, and it looked like it was going to be a good one. Fast forward two years and it's a feeling of 'what the heck happened?' The class which looked to set the Tigers up very well for the future is virtually unrecognizable. Only 10 (11 if you include Trey Holly) of the Tigers 26 signees are still on the Tigers roster. Let's take a look at the Tigers 2023 class and where they've all ended up after two years:

The Tigers headliner in their 2023 recruiting class was five-star OT, Lance Heard. The Monroe, Louisiana native hailed from the same high school as Will Campbell, and it looked like he was going to be next in line after Campbell or Emery Jones left. However, that didn't happen. Heard entered the transfer portal after his true freshman season and committed to Tennessee, where he was offered a large sum of money. He started 10 games for the Vols this season at LT, giving up one sack and 20 pressures in 349 pass blocking snaps. Where is he now?: Starting OT for the Tennessee Volunteers

Javien Toviano was the second-highest rated player in the Tigers 2023 class, and he showed some promise right away. As a true freshman, Toviano appeared in 10 games, starting three, and played over 300 snaps. Before his sophomore campaign began, Toviano was arrested on a voyeurism charge and saw limited playing time, appearing in eight games, but playing just 49 snaps. Where is he now?: Backup DB for LSU

One of the biggest pieces to the Tigers 2023 class was Da'Shawn Womack, who had an impressive freshman season where he totaled eight pressures and 1.5 sacks on just 52 pass rush snaps. Many thought he'd see a lot more playing time as a sophomore, but he was buried behind Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones and didn't play the final two games for an unknown reason. He recently entered the transfer portal. Where is he now?: Transfer Portal

Another highly touted prospect LSU brought in was Jalen Brown. The speedy WR was expected to be one of the next great receivers at LSU, but entered the transfer portal after a freshman season where he appeared in three game and didn't catch a pass. Brown transferred to FSU where he caught eight of his 15 targets for 75 yards in 2024. Where is he now?: Backup WR at FSU

Alongside Jalen Brown was Baton Rouge's own, Shelton Sampson. The four-star WR was another guy who was expected to follow in the footsteps of so many great LSU receivers, but he hardly saw the field in his first two years and never caught a pass. He just recently entered the transfer portal. Where is he now?: Transfer Portal

Tyree Adams came to LSU as a top-150 recruit in the 2023 class and has since worked his way up to the Tigers' 6th man on the offensive line. He went through an injury this season, but still saw a lot of playing time. He'll likely end up as a starter at either tackle or guard next season. Where is he now?: Backup OL at LSU

One of the top defensive ends LSU signed in 2023 was Jaxon Howard out of Minnesota. He stayed for just one season where appeared in three games before transferring back home to Minnesota this past offseason. Where is he now?: Backup DE at Minnesota

Trey Holly didn't play a whole lot as a freshman, but he ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run against Army which showed his promise. Unfortunately, he got caught up in some legal issues off the field which caused him to miss all of 2024. His future is unknown, but he's still listed on the Tigers roster. Where is he now?: Going through legal process, but still at LSU

Another Rivals250 player to have already departed from the team is Kylin Jackson. The No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana looked to be a big part of the future of DBU, but in two seasons, he didn't see much playing time and has since entered the transfer portal. Where is he now?: Transfer Portal

Mac Markway got good amount of playing time as a true freshman, but he wasn't used that much in the passing game. Just a week into fall camp, after the arrival of Trey'Dez Green, Markway hit the portal and transferred to Nebraska, where he served as the team's backup TE in 2024. Where is he now?: Backup TE at Nebraska

Markway's counterpart in the 2023 class was Ka'Morreun Pimpton. The Fort Worth native made the move to Louisiana to play for LSU, and in two seasons, he's shown some promise, but has played sparingly. In this year's season finale, Pimpton set a season-high in snaps, catches and yards, and with Mason Taylor declaring for the draft, he could be in for a big junior season. Where is he now?: 2nd string TE at LSU

Kaleb Jackson exploded onto the scene as a true freshman. He didn't have elite numbers, but every time he touched the football, good things happened. Unfortunately, Jackson couldn't maintain the upward trajectory and had a big sophomore slump. He's currently on the roster still, but could be a transfer candidate. Where is he now?: Backup RB at LSU

Rickie Collins was one of the top 2025 quarterbacks, but he reclassified to 2024 and dropped to 219th in the rankings.The Baton Rouge native served as a backup for two years, and despite some uncertainty at the quarterback position for LSU, Collins decided to hit the transfer portal after the Tigers win over Oklahoma. Where is he now?: Transfer Portal

DJ Chester was LSU's highest ranked IOL in the 2023 class. He played in blowouts in 2023, but when Charles Turner left for the draft, he took over as the starting center for this season. He had a lot of ups and down, but finished the season with a couple good games. In all likelihood, he'll be LSU's starting center next year. Where is he now?: Starting C at LSU

Kyle Parker wasn't as highly rated as Shelton Sampson or Jalen Brown, but the Lucas, Tx. native has been the best of the trio. Parker was having a solid sophomore season before an elbow injury sidelined him for the year. With Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels departing, Parker's path to being a starter looks pretty clear. Where is he now?: Rotational WR at LSU

The fourth and final WR LSU brought in back in 2023 was Khai Prean. The Louisiana native wasn't as highly rated as the rest, but he looked really good during offseason workouts. Despite that and a strong performance in LSU's 2024 spring game, Prean hit the transfer portal and went to Tulane, where he didn't record a catch this year. Where is he now?: Backup WR at Tulane

Whit Weeks wasn't one of the big names in the 2023 class, but boy has he proven to be the best player of the bunch. The Georgia native joined his brother in Baton Rouge and has since ascended to stardom. He had a strong freshman season, but still took a huge leap as a sophomore and looks to be the best LBs in the SEC in 2025. Where is he now?: Starting LB at LSU

In 2023, Ryan Yaites was thrusted into the CB rotation due to some injuries and lack of depth at the position. All things considered, he played pretty well, allowing five catches for 66 yards in 124 snaps. After the year he decided to hit the transfer portal and committed to Cal, where he served as a rotational piece at CB. Where is he now?: Backup CB at Cal

Michael Daugherty had a weird career at LSU. He was on campus for about two months before withdrawing and entering the transfer portal, eventually ending up at Coffeyville Community College. He never even made it to spring practice. He is now back in the portal according to his social media. Where is he now?: Transfer Portal after two years at Coffeyville Community College

Jeremiah Hughes is another CB who was thrusted into the CB rotation as a true freshman. He played 39 snaps over the course of five games, but decided to hit the portal and commit to Michigan State, where he was a backup for the Spartans in 2024. Where is he now?: Backup DB at Michigan State

Like Tyree Adams, Mubenga has become a solid OL piece for the Tigers in his second season. Once Garrett Dellinger went out with an injury, Mubenga replaced him. He struggled a lot early, but finished the year with two pretty solid games. He'll likely start at one of the guard spots next year. Where is he now?: Part-time starting OL at LSU

Christian Brathwaite was a three-star recruit in 2023 and made one appearance as a true freshman against Auburn. After the year was over, he decided he had no clear path to playing and hit the portal, eventually committing to Houston, where he did not play a single snap in 2024. Where is he now?: Backup LB at Houston

Another LSU TE commit who hit the portal after his freshman season was Jackson McGohan, who left in favor of Wisconsin. McGohan hardly played for the Badgers, catching one pass for two yards in 2024. Where is he now?: Backup TE at Wisconsin

Ashton Stamps may have been one of LSU's lowest rated recruits in 2023, but he's proven to be one of the best. The Metairie native earned a starting role and played the most snaps of any Tiger defender this season. He'll be a starter once again in 2025. Where is he now?: Starting CB at LSU

Dylan Carpenter hasn't seen a whole lot of playing time since coming to Baton Rouge, but it hasn't discouraged him. As of Sunday night, he's still on the roster and has not hit the portal. LSU is thin at DE with Swinson and Jones leaving, so Carpenter has a path to playing a good amount in 2025. Where is he now?: Backup DE at LSU