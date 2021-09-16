Looking more closely at LSU's rebounds, debuts | PFF Offensive Grades
LSU got back on the right foot overall in its home opener.
But the continuation of some of the same issues on offense that played such major roles in the loss at UCLA seven days earlier failed to fully quell concerns.
So where did the most notable improvements occur, and where did the Tigers' continue to struggle?
Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.
Here's a closer look at the 34-7 victory against McNeese State, the program's first of 2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news