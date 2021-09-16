LSU got back on the right foot overall in its home opener.

But the continuation of some of the same issues on offense that played such major roles in the loss at UCLA seven days earlier failed to fully quell concerns.

So where did the most notable improvements occur, and where did the Tigers' continue to struggle?

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at the 34-7 victory against McNeese State, the program's first of 2021.