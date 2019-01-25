LHSAA principals voted Friday to allow select schools to play their state championships in football, basketball, baseball and softball in venues separate from nonselect schools For football, the decision passed by a 125-96 margin to open the door for a stadium other than the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to host the select schools' title games. All football state championships have been played in the Superdome since 1981, with the exception of the 2005 season which instead concluded in Shreveport because of Hurricane Katrina. Dozens of high school athletes across Louisiana and four divisions of school size explained to TigerDetails.com their reactions to the news. The quotes are broken down by their schools' divisions, then further labeled by their greater metro area.

Division I

New Orleans: "NOPE! I LOVE THE DOME! #HOMEISTHEDOME" New Orleans: "I'm not for it. The Dome is the staple of the state championship. It's something we grow up looking forward to and guarantee us a chance of playing football in a professional venue. That will kill the culture of Louisiana football. Things won't be the same." New Orleans: "I'm big on (the Dome). Like, I would love to play there, but I would like the fans to be more into it. The Dome is too big. Like, if it was at Tulane or something, it would be better. The Dome is nice — just too big in my opinion." New Orleans: "I think it sucks for the kids that have never experienced the Superdome, but I think it's a good opportunity to play at a nice venue like Tulane and actually fill the entire stadium and see what that atmosphere would be like." Baton Rouge: "I'm traveling and haven't been able to see all the coverage of it, but I would love things to remain traditional. After being a part of two teams that have played in the Dome the past three years, I would love to have a Dome experience one more time. The vibe of the Dome is unlike any other." New Orleans: "I feel like the Superdome is the perfect spot." New Orleans: "I think it shouldn't always be played at the Dome. In my opinion it should be played at Tiger Stadium." Baton Rouge: "I'll play anywhere."

Division II

Lafayette: "It depends on where it'd be. I like the Superdome a lot, though, and I think I'd rather play there than anywhere else." Baton Rouge: "I mean, I feel like we should play in the Dome. Keep it a week before the public schools, but play in the Dome." Baton Rouge: "It would take away from the championship experience. It's a big deal to have the experience of playing where NFL greats have played. No place like Dome!"

New Orleans: "Overall, it'll be a good decision to play somewhere else. But also if you already stay in your hometown, New Orleans, playing in the Superdome means a lot because there's an opportunity to put on a show for your family and friends." Baton Rouge: "It definitely depends on where it would be played, but I don't think there is any other better spot than the Superdome." Baton Rouge: "I think that the opportunity to play for a state championship is a blessing itself. But playing in the Dome makes the whole thing a bit more magical to me. Walking into the building, getting dressed in NFL locker rooms and then running out onto that field is a special feeling. I think they should keep it at the Dome. It's tradition." Lafayette: "I feel that the experience to play in the Superdome is one of the best experiences. Kids play football to make it to the Dome. It became sort of the slogan of high school football. I believe that it would be better to combine public and private school back together. Playing in the Superdome for the state championship is one of the greatest experiences ever and one moment you will remember for the rest of your lives no matter what school you go to or where you grow up."

Division III

Shreveport: "I don't really mind it too much. Whoever we have to line up against to get to state, we're gonna play them." Baton Rouge: "I like it. I just feel like the power of choice of where the game is played should be awarded to the deserving team." New Orleans: "It's hard to think, because every year the end goal is to get to the 'Dome.' It will be weird to think that goal now is somewhere else than the Dome, but I like how the select side is getting a say. It goes against the Louisiana football tradition from trying to make it to the Dome. But with this playoff system we have now, a change is needed. Playing a state championship at 11 a.m. on a Thursday is not ideal, especially having a week off before the nonselect side is finished. I like it potentially being somewhere different, but it will take some getting used to." Shreveport: "I feel like it would be a good experience to win a championship in another stadium." New Orleans: "Not a fan. I feel like the Dome is the perfect spot. It's also been my dream to play on the floor of the Superdome, so I wouldn't want to see a change." New Orleans: "I don't agree with that. Like, we're all good football players. We just went to a school that was smaller than those — Karr and etc. — but we all had the same first dream to make it to 'the Dome' and win a ring. Like 'Dome' and 'Ring' goes together, man. You can't take that away... Plus, it's better for college scouts because they can go to one place to watch all the best of the best."

Division IV