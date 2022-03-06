Dozens of top prospects from around the state and around the country visited LSU for the its junior day Saturday.

And while some of the Louisiana natives joked about the fun in watching their out-of-state peers try to figure out crawfish for the first time, the event was a learning opportunity for even the athletes who had grown up around the program.

The visit was the most extensive time the prospects had been able to spend with new coach Brian Kelly and his almost entirely new staff thus far.

Here were some of their biggest takeaways from the day on campus.

(We'll continue to update, as any players share additional perspective.)