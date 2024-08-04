Louisiana standout backs off Michigan pledge
Phillip Wright III committed to Michigan in July and while the Wolverines were the expected pick at the time of that decision, LSU has kept their foot on the gas in their continued efforts to recruit Wright to stay home and play for the in-state Tigers.
On Sunday, Wright decommitted from Michigan and now the Tigers will certainly be a team to watch in the immediate future.
The Tigers were expected to be a mainstay in Wright's recruitment all the way to the end, even after his summer commitment to the Wolverines. The Tigers upped their efforts on the in-state standout and have been considered a viable threat to flipping the former Michigan commit, something we've documented in The Quad premium forum multiple times since his decision to commit to Michigan.
He was in attendance last weekend for LSU's Bayou Splash event with teammates Jabari Mack and Jhase Thomas and heading into the weekend we noted LSU as a continued favorite to land the Destrehan product by the time the process was all said and done.
The Tigers could be one step closer in bringing that to fruition with Sunday's decision to re-open his recruitment, but that recruitment may not be open for very long.
A Pair of LSU FutureCasts
The Tigers now sit atop the pole position as the team to beat in Wright's recruitment. I've already logged a new FutureCast in favor of LSU joining National Analyst Sam Spiegelman with LSU as the pick for both of Wright's recent FutureCasts.
We're hearing things could progress with a new decision coming in the not-so-distant future. Brian Kelly and LSU will certainly be the team to watch as a new timeline unfolds.
