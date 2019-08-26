LSU enters the 2019 season as the No. 6 ranked team in both the Associated Press top 25 and the Coaches Poll. Ed Orgeron and his staff are returning 8 starters and both sides of the field and should be more prolific in the return game, making for an improved team that went 10-3 just a year before. The Tigers are set to face five teams in the top 25, so getting to double-digit wins will not be an easy task, but we think they get there.

LSU vs Georgia Southern, August 31, 6:30 pm (Baton Rouge) Prediction: LSU 44-Georgia Southern 9 LSU will roll in this contest as the outmanned Georgia Southern Eagles. The triple-option won't present many problems to the disciplined, stout LSU front seven. Tigers start the season off with an easy victory.

LSU vs Texas, September 7, 6:30 pm (Away) Prediction: LSU 34-Texas 20 LSU returns a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball, while Texas only returns three starters on what was an average defense. LSU jumps out early and maintains a reasonable lead throughout the contest.

LSU vs Northwestern State, September 14, 6:30 pm (Home) Prediction: LSU 47-NW St. 6 Another cupcake for LSU as they prepare for SEC opening play against Vanderbilt the following week. The Demons have a respectable program, but they will be outmatched in this contest.



LSU vs Vanderbilt, September 21, TBD (Away) Prediction: LSU 40-Vanderbilt 13 LSU rolls through its first SEC game and beats up on a below average Commodores team.



LSU vs Utah State, October 5, TBD (Home) Prediction: LSU 38-Utah State 13 Utah State does some interesting things on offense, but it is a similar system to the one they ran with Dave Aranda was their defensive coordinator, so he knows exactly how to prepare and scheme for his old team.

LSU vs Florida, October 12, TBD (Home) Prediction: LSU 27-Florida 17 This rivalry game will be competitive, but LSU's defense will overpower an unimpressive Gators offense. This will be a double-digit victory for the Tigers, with an opportunity to romp the Gators if they get up early and force Feleipe Franks into throwing the ball frequently.



LSU vs Mississippi State, October 19, TBD (Away) Prediction: LSU 33-Mississippi State 16 The Bulldogs are a formidable opponent, but they won't have the offensive firepower to keep pace with the new, potent LSU offense.

LSU vs Auburn, October 26, TBD (Home) Prediction: LSU 30-Auburn 20 Auburn is a formidable opponent that will present some problems for the potent LSU offense. This could be a close game before LSU puts the game away late. Auburn will be too one-dimensional on offense to keep up with LSU.

LSU vs Alabama, November 9, TBD (Away) Prediction: LSU 17-Alabama 23 Boy oh boy, here we go again. While we are not currently projecting LSU to win this game, we see it as a close contest that could go either way. If LSU were at home this projection may be different, but as of now, we see the Tigers falling a little short in this contest, but they will show the nation that the gap is closing.

LSU vs Ole Miss, November 16, TBD (Away) Prediction: LSU 33-Ole Miss 10 Ole Miss will not have the scheme or talent to upset a LSU team firing on all cylinders. The Tigers may struggle a little bit early on after suffering a tough defeat to their arch nemesis, but they find their stride in the second half and pull away from Ole Miss.



LSU vs Arkansas, November 23, TBD (Home) Prediction: LSU 40-Arkansas 14 While Arkansas should be improved this season, they will still be a few steps behind the Tigers in trying to secure the Golden Boot.