TigerDetails - LSU 2021 Class Projections: July

LSU sits at 16 commitments in the 2021 class which allows for nine more pledges to fall at the SEC's 25 allowed signees. However, LSU has one extra scholarship leftover from the 2020 class that could be rolled over to 2021 if they don't fill it, which would give the Tigers 26 signees in 2021. That's the route we're taking in this month's projection.

LSU sits at No. 8 in the Rivals team rankings with several big targets left on the board. Expect Ed Orgeron's Tigers to surge later in the cycle if they can secure a few five-star linemen.

In this projection piece, analyst Jimmy Smith and writer Julie Boudwin each give their take on class projections.

THE COMMITMENTS