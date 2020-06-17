 TigerDetails - LSU 2021 Class Projections: June
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 12:05:34 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU 2021 Class Projections: June

Jimmy Smith, Julie Boudwin
TigerDetails

LSU sits at 11 commitments in the 2021 class which allows for 14 more pledges to fall at the SEC's 25 allowed signees. LSU sits at No. 15 in the Rivals team rankings, but with so many big names lef...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}