LSU 2021 Class Projections: November
LSU sits at 22 commitments in the 2021 class which technically allows for three more pledges to fall at the SEC's 25 allowed signees.The Tigers are the No. 4-ranked team in the Rivals team rankings...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news