TigerDetails - LSU 2021 recruiting projection notebook: Insider Details

LSU 2021 recruiting projection notebook: Insider Details
The June 2021 class projections were posted on Wednesday, with a notebook written to discuss the matter exclusively on the Victory Hill message board.Julie Boudwin's notes dove into all the details...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news