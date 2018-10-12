After LSU upended Auburn in The Plains in September, it received a huge commitment from one of the state’s premier junior prospects.

Jaquelin Roy became the fourth member of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class. Roy is a 4-star defensive tackle and a top 125 player in the country in next year’s cycle.

Through five games this season, the University Lab standout has lined up all across the defensive front, from the 1-technique all the way out to the 5. Roy has recorded 19 tackles, including 4.0 for loss. He also consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks with 6.0 sacks and 2.0 more hits. He should be a valuable commodity on the Tigers’ defensive line when he arrives on campus in two years.