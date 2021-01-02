TigerDetails - LSU 5-star TE Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

LSU 5-star TE Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star prospect, made it official on Saturday morning: he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
"I’d like to announce that I’m verbally entering the transfer portal. I’d like to (thank) god for all the blessings he bestows upon me," Gilbert said in a message posted to Twitter, which was later deleted.
Gilbert opted out of the season with two games left on the schedule
"Do I think we have a chance at getting him back next season? Yeah," Ed Orgeron said in early December about Gilbert when he opted out of the season. "Is there a chance of him transferring? I don't know that. He hasn't told me he's transferring, but obviously we're going to re-recruit him and obviously we wish him the best. Take care of the the things he needs to take care of and be back with us next year."
In his short stint at LSU, Gilbert hauled in 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
LSU 5-star TE announces his plans to enter transfer portal; not officially in yet @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody https://t.co/0gBmgYEw4Y— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 2, 2021