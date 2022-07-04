LSU adds 2023 Georgia DE Darron Reed to holiday weekend recruiting haul

Another day and another addition to LSU's 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star Carver (Columbus, Ga.) defensive end Darron Reed announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end was one of the first on a Fourth of July with a schedule full of prospects ready to share their college plans.

Reed chose LSU over a long list of other options that most notably included Florida State, Auburn, Ohio State, Miami and a late push from Texas A&M.