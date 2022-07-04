LSU adds 2023 Georgia DE Darron Reed to holiday weekend recruiting haul
Another day and another addition to LSU's 2023 recruiting class.
Three-star Carver (Columbus, Ga.) defensive end Darron Reed announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end was one of the first on a Fourth of July with a schedule full of prospects ready to share their college plans.
Reed chose LSU over a long list of other options that most notably included Florida State, Auburn, Ohio State, Miami and a late push from Texas A&M.
Coach Brian Kelly and the first-year staff in Baton Rouge meanwhile continue their impressive holiday weekend run overall.
Highly ranked Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope, Minn.) tight end and defensive end Jaxon Howard shared his LSU pledge Friday, followed by Lawrence Central (Indianapolis) defensive end Joshua Mickens on Sunday.
And the Tigers entered Monday with expectations of their biggest day yet.