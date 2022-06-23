LSU adds 2023 WR Kyle Parker's commitment

LSU added a sixth commitment to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday afternoon.

Lovejoy High (Lucas, Texas) wide receiver Kyle Parker announced his decision on the heels of trips to LSU, Oklahoma State and Louisville the past two weeks.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete, whose father attended LSU, was a perceived Louisville lean entering the summer before earning an offer from the Tigers after a strong workout the first weekend of June.

He then made the quick return trip to spend more time with position coach Cortez Hankton and other members of the program's new staff on an official visit the following weekend.

