LSU adds 2023 WR Kyle Parker's commitment
LSU added a sixth commitment to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday afternoon.
Lovejoy High (Lucas, Texas) wide receiver Kyle Parker announced his decision on the heels of trips to LSU, Oklahoma State and Louisville the past two weeks.
The speedy 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete, whose father attended LSU, was a perceived Louisville lean entering the summer before earning an offer from the Tigers after a strong workout the first weekend of June.
He then made the quick return trip to spend more time with position coach Cortez Hankton and other members of the program's new staff on an official visit the following weekend.
Parker caught 48 passes for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, returned 22 punts for 403 yards and two more scores and five kickoffs for 154 yards.
He joins Union Parish running back Trey Holly and De Smet (St. Louis, Mo.) tight end Mac Markway as the Tigers' current commitments on offense.
Coach Brian Kelly and company also hold pledges from defensive backs Michael Daugherty (Grayson, Ga.), Ryan Yaites (Denton, Texas) and Daylen Austin (Long Beach, Calf.)
He is also LSU's second commitment — both from Texas — in the past five days, joining 2024 Shadow Creek (Pearland) safety Maurice Williams.