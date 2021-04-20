TigerDetails - LSU adds another impressive transfer commitment in Cincinnati F Tari Eason

Another week, another impressive transfer commitment to an LSU basketball roster — like many nationally this spring — in major flux.

Cincinnati forward Tari Easton announced Tuesday afternoon via Twitter his plans to continue his college career in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Seattle earned All-AAC Freshman Team honors this past season for his debut campaign.

Eason averaged 7.3 points per game in eight starts and 23 and ranked fourth in the conference in blocked shots (1.3) and offensive rebounds (2.3) per game and ninth in total rebounds (5.9).

He was one of six Bearcats to enter the transfer portal amid a coaching change, but one whom newly hired coach Wes Miller told reporters last week he hoped would still be a big piece of the program's immediate future.

""We want Tari Eason," Miller said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I've watched a ton of tape. I want to coach Tari Eason. I think the things that Tari Eason can do will fit really well into what we're trying to do here moving forward. I'd like to be able to go out and meet with him and his family. I'm working hard to set that up."

Eason's announcement comes eight days after Missouri guard Xavier Pinson's commitment to LSU.

Coach Will Wade spoke following the Tigers' second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan about the importance of mining the transfer portal for a couple of key additions to a talented, but young core.

As expected, the star quartet of Darius Days, Javonte Smart, Cameron Thomas and Trendon Watford have all announced their entires into this year's NBA Draft.

Additionally, freshman guard Jalen Cook and sophomore wing Aundre Hyatt have entered the transfer portal and further underscored questions of what the roster may look like next season.