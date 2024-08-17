LSU adds another TE to the class of 2025
LSU's impressive recruiting haul over the last several weeks continues with another big commitment for the class of 2025, this time from Columbia (SC) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler who committed the Tigers on Saturday evening.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Tyler brings a unique blend of size and athleticism to the Tigers' future offense joining 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end commit JD LaFleur who committed to LSU in August of last year.
The Palmetto State tight end has been on the Tigers radar for several months and has made multiple trips to Baton Rouge from Columbia, South Carolina since the Tigers entered the mix. He was one of several top targets in attendance for LSU's Bayou Splash event and the Tigers were trending in Tyler's recruitment ever since.
What are the Tigers getting?
Tyler is a dynamic flex tight end with the potential to be a game-changer at the collegiate level. His high school career has showcased his versatility, with Tyler lining up as a wide receiver, in the slot, and even as an H-back. This positional flexibility could prove invaluable in LSU's evolving offensive schemes.
He combines acceleration with surprising strength and top-end speed, making him a nightmare for defenders in open space. His junior year stats reflect this big-play capability, with 33 receptions for 543 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.4 yards per catch.
While Tyler's receiving skills are his calling card, he's also shown a willingness to engage physically in blocking situations. Though his technique needs refinement, his effort and physicality bode well for his development as a complete tight end. With what we've seen from LSU's tight ends during fall camp, he looks like he could be an ideal fit for LSU's evolving tight end position under new co-offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage