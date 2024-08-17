LSU's impressive recruiting haul over the last several weeks continues with another big commitment for the class of 2025, this time from Columbia (SC) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler who committed the Tigers on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Tyler brings a unique blend of size and athleticism to the Tigers' future offense joining 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end commit JD LaFleur who committed to LSU in August of last year. The Palmetto State tight end has been on the Tigers radar for several months and has made multiple trips to Baton Rouge from Columbia, South Carolina since the Tigers entered the mix. He was one of several top targets in attendance for LSU's Bayou Splash event and the Tigers were trending in Tyler's recruitment ever since.

What are the Tigers getting?