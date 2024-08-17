PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

LSU adds another TE to the class of 2025

Jefferson D. Powell • Death Valley Insider
Publisher
@JeffersonPowell

LSU's impressive recruiting haul over the last several weeks continues with another big commitment for the class of 2025, this time from Columbia (SC) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler who committed the Tigers on Saturday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Tyler brings a unique blend of size and athleticism to the Tigers' future offense joining 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end commit JD LaFleur who committed to LSU in August of last year.

The Palmetto State tight end has been on the Tigers radar for several months and has made multiple trips to Baton Rouge from Columbia, South Carolina since the Tigers entered the mix. He was one of several top targets in attendance for LSU's Bayou Splash event and the Tigers were trending in Tyler's recruitment ever since.

What are the Tigers getting? 

Tyler is a dynamic flex tight end with the potential to be a game-changer at the collegiate level. His high school career has showcased his versatility, with Tyler lining up as a wide receiver, in the slot, and even as an H-back. This positional flexibility could prove invaluable in LSU's evolving offensive schemes.

He combines acceleration with surprising strength and top-end speed, making him a nightmare for defenders in open space. His junior year stats reflect this big-play capability, with 33 receptions for 543 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.4 yards per catch.

While Tyler's receiving skills are his calling card, he's also shown a willingness to engage physically in blocking situations. Though his technique needs refinement, his effort and physicality bode well for his development as a complete tight end. With what we've seen from LSU's tight ends during fall camp, he looks like he could be an ideal fit for LSU's evolving tight end position under new co-offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton.



