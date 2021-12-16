LSU adds big piece in 2022 class with transfer tackle Miles Frazier

LSU coach Brian Kelly signed 13 players on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, but continued his momentum into Thursday with a huge piece to the class.

Top transfer tackle Miles Frazier announced via his social media he has committed to the Tigers. Frazer had a top three of LSU, Ohio State and Florida State.

Frazier took an official visit with his parents to Baton Rouge last weekend just days after picking up the offer.

At Florida International, he played in 12 games with 11 starts. He was named first-team freshman All-American by The Athletic.

The 6-6, 320-pounder has nearly 30 offers since entering his name in the portal in late November, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, UCLA and more.

Frazier was a two-star prospect coming out of Camden (N.J.) Milford Academy Prep.