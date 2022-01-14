LSU adds Cajuns WR Kyren Lacy to transfer portal hot streak

LSU continued its week of roster-retooling through the transfer portal Friday with yet another notable and home-grown addition.

Former Thibodaux star Kyren Lacy announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Louisiana (Lafayette).

"It's time to take this up a notch," he posted to Twitter. "Why not do it in Da Boot!"

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound wide receiver joined former Ragin' Cajuns teammate Mekhi Garner, the veteran cornerback, who announced Tuesday in the short trip east on Interstate 10.

New Orleans natives and Arkansas defensive backs Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr., who prepped at McDonogh 35 and West Jefferson, respectively, and Baton Rouge native Noah Cain, who attended IMG Academy in Florida and Penn State, in announcements this week.

The Tigers had also previously added Florida International offensive lineman Miles Frazier and East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy in December.

Lacy led the Cajuns in receiving as a true freshman with 28 receptions for 364 yards and four touchdowns and added another 22 catches, 304 yards and team-high six scores this past fall.

He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Saturday and quickly fielded a long and impressive list of new offers throughout the week.

"I appreciate how y'all embraced and believed in me," he wrote. "I'm forever grateful for my coaches, teammates and fans during these last two years. The Ragin' Cajuns family will always hold a special place in my heart.

"With that being said, I have entered my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."

Lacy ultimately landed on the home-state Tigers over other opportunities that included Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, North Carolina, Houston, UCF and South Alabama.