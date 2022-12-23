Louisiana native A'zyrian "Zy" Alexander is staying within the state but switching schools.

The Loreauville product entered his name into the transfer portal after being a three-year started at Southeastern and LSU announced his addition to the class Friday morning.

He helped the Lions to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and 2022. The Lions went 9-4 in both 2021 and 2022, falling in the second round of the FCS Playoffs each year. Alexander was twice named first team All-Southland Conference. He earned All-America honors in 2021 and appeared in 31 games at Southeastern, registering 97 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 9 interceptions. He had six interceptions at Southeastern in 2021 and returned two interceptions for TDs in 2022.

He also had offers from Baylor, Miami, Michigan State, Louisiana Tech, Tulane, USC, Marshall, Houston, Georgia Southern and West Virginia.