LSU adds commitment from 2023 DB Ryan Yaites, a four-star prospect

He and his mom visited Baton Rouge during the first weekend of March and now as a committed prospect, Yaites plans to return next weekend for the spring game in Tiger Stadium.

Yaites pledged to head coach Brian Kelly, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and LSU Friday morning. He picked the Tigers over Ole Miss, Michigan State, Texas Tech and a few others.

Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites cut his list of schools in late February and knew he wanted to make his commitment this spring.

"I actually met Coach Kelly, Coach Cooks and most of the staff last summer on a couple visits I took to Notre Dame before they came to LSU. I used to have a call with Coach Kelly each week," he told TigerDetails. "That relationship just carried over when they offered me again."

The Rivals150 recruit previously told Rivals: "With LSU, the environment is crazy and it's beautiful. In Baton Rouge, you got the food too and that's one of my favorite things. With the guys, Brian Kelly, I'm talking to them every couple of days."

Cooks views Yaites as a true safety but they move him around in the secondary when he gets there. The four-star has all five of his official visits remaining if he elects to use them later this year.

Yaites becomes the fourth commitment for LSU's 2023 class, joining four-stars Omarion Miller, Mac Markway and Michael Daugherty, who just pledged on Wednesday of this week.