LSU adds former Texas DT transfer Sydir Mitchell

The LSU Tigers have been dominating the transfer portal, but until today, they hadn't added a defensive tackle to the mix. The Tigers have some good players on the interior of the defensive line, but they needed to add another big body, and they got one today with the signing of former Texas DT, Sydir Mitchell .

The former Longhorn is a former four-star who ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Texas in 2023. In two years in Austin, Mitchell played just 53 snaps, but recorded seven tackles.

Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas back in 2023 and spent one year as his coach before he came to LSU. Just a day after Mitchell announced he was entering the transfer portal, he announced he was visiting LSU on Wednesday. After meeting with Brian Kelly, Bo Davis and Co., Mitchell committed to the Tigers.

With Jacobian Guillory coming back, LSU's DT room is looking pretty strong. Guillory, Mitchell, Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux will likely make up the Tigers main rotation at the position.

The Tigers domination of the transfer portal continues, and it seems like there is still more to come.